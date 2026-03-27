Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1)

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Dbacks.TV

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-220) | ARI: (+184)

LAD: (-220) | ARI: (+184) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-104) | ARI: +1.5 (-115)

LAD: -1.5 (-104) | ARI: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Emmet Sheehan versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson. Sheehan and his team were 6-6-0 ATS in his 12 appearances with a spread last season. Sheehan and his team won 50% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 5-5. Last season when Nelson pitched his team went 13-10-0 against the spread. Nelson and his team went 5-6 in the 11 games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (63.5%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Dodgers, Arizona is the underdog at +184, and Los Angeles is -220 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are -115 to cover, and the Dodgers are -104.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Diamondbacks on March 27, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers were favorites in 157 games last season and came away with the win 93 times (59.2%) in those contests.

Last season Los Angeles came away with a win 26 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -220 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 83 of their 177 games with a total last season.

The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline 70 times last season. They finished 33-37 in those games.

Arizona went 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer (33.3%).

The Diamondbacks combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 79 times last season for a 79-71-8 record against the over/under.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani collected 172 hits, posted an OBP of .392 and a .622 SLG last season.

Kyle Tucker slashed .266/.377/.464 and finished with an OPS of .841.

Mookie Betts ended his last campaign with 152 hits, an OBP of .326, plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Freddie Freeman slashed .295/.367/.502 and finished with an OPS of .869.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo put up an on-base percentage of .389 and a slugging percentage of .462 a season ago.

Corbin Carroll registered 146 hits while batting .259.

Ketel Marte hit .283 with 28 doubles, 28 home runs and 64 walks a season ago.

Nolan Arenado hit .237 with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

3/26/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/25/2025: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/24/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/23/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/30/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/29/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/21/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/20/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/19/2025: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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