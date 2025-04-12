Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Saturday.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-7)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and MARQ

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-188) | CHC: (+158)

LAD: (-188) | CHC: (+158) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+102) | CHC: +1.5 (-122)

LAD: -1.5 (+102) | CHC: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 0-0, 4.15 ERA vs Ben Brown (Cubs) - 1-1, 7.71 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Roki Sasaki and the Cubs will turn to Ben Brown (1-1, 7.71 ERA). Sasaki and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Sasaki's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Brown has started two games with set spreads, and the Cubs went 1-1-0. The Cubs have always been the moneyline underdog when Brown starts this season.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.6%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Cubs reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-188) and Chicago as the underdog (+158) on the road.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cubs are +102 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -122.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

The Dodgers-Cubs game on April 12 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 10 wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has not lost in four games this year when favored by -188 or better on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 15 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have won three of the eight games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

Chicago has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +158 or longer.

In the 16 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-4-1).

The Cubs have put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Tommy Edman has 15 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .259 with seven extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .290 and a slugging percentage of .603.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 73rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Edman will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .281 with three doubles, five home runs and three walks. He's slugging .596 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 48th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Hernandez takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.552) powered by six extra-base hits.

Mookie Betts is batting .311 with a .404 OBP and eight RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Betts brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .270 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has accumulated a team-high OBP (.442) and slugging percentage (.667), and leads the Cubs in hits (20, while batting .317).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 26th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .302. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all qualifying players, he is 35th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Dansby Swanson is batting .200 with three doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .304 with a double and five walks.

Dodgers vs Cubs Head to Head

4/11/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/18/2025: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/11/2024: 10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/9/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/7/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/5/2024: 9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 4/23/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

