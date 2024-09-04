Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (84-55) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-81)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | LAA: (+172)

LAD: (-205) | LAA: (+172) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-134) | LAA: +1.5 (+112)

LAD: -1.5 (-134) | LAA: +1.5 (+112) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 2-3, 7.25 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Angels) - 4-12, 5.25 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (2-3) against the Angels and Griffin Canning (4-12). Miller's team is 3-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Miller's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4. The Angels have a 13-12-0 ATS record in Canning's 25 starts with a set spread. The Angels have an 8-13 record in Canning's 21 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.1%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -205 favorite, while the Angels are a +172 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -134 to cover, while the Angels are +112 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Angels contest on Sept. 4 has been set at 10, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 78 wins in the 120 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Dodgers have won 23 of 34 games when listed as at least -205 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 137 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 70-67-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have a 49-62 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.1% of those games).

The Angels have a record of 3-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer (30%).

The Angels have played in 136 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-66-8).

The Angels have covered 55.9% of their games this season, going 76-60-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (158) this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He is 14th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .289 with 67 walks and 74 runs scored. He's slugging .498.

His batting average is 19th among qualified players, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 18th.

Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with four home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Mookie Betts has collected 110 base hits, an OBP of .393 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Betts enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has 28 home runs, 87 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto paces the Angels with 117 hits. He's batting .252 and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified players, he is 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 52nd in slugging.

Taylor Ward is slugging .420 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .240 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel a has .339 on-base percentage to lead the Angels.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .209.

Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head

9/3/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 6/21/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/8/2023: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/7/2023: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/21/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/20/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/16/2022: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/15/2022: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/15/2022: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.