Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-16) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-25)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and FDSW

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-250) | LAA: (+205)

LAD: (-250) | LAA: (+205) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-125) | LAA: +1.5 (+104)

LAD: -1.5 (-125) | LAA: +1.5 (+104) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-1, 2.58 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw and the Angels will turn to Tyler Anderson (2-1, 2.58 ERA). In games Kershaw pitched with a spread last season, his team was 2-5-0 ATS. Kershaw and his team won 60% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 3-2. The Angels are 5-3-0 against the spread when Anderson starts. The Angels have a 5-2 record in Anderson's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.7%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -250 favorite, while the Angels are a +205 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -125 to cover, while the Angels are +104 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Angels game on May 17, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (66.7%) in those games.

This year, the Dodgers have won nine of 10 games when listed as at least -250 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 44 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 22-22-0 against the spread in their 44 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have a 14-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

The Angels have played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The Angels have played in 43 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-19-1).

The Angels are 17-26-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 54 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .690, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .316 batting average and an on-base percentage of .416.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with four home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Mookie Betts has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average ranks 63rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 77th.

Freddie Freeman has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .423 and a slugging percentage of .675 this season.

Andy Pages is batting .284 with a .339 OBP and 24 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has put up an on-base percentage of .348 and a slugging percentage of .357. Both lead the Angels. He's batting .259.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 72nd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward is batting .195 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .243.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 152nd in batting average, 160th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is batting .273 with seven doubles, six home runs and five walks.

Jorge Soler is hitting .215 with eight doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head

5/16/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/4/2024: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/3/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 6/21/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/8/2023: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/7/2023: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/21/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/20/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/16/2022: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

