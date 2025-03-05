DK Metcalf: Which Teams Could Trade for the Seahawks' Star Wide Receiver?

The Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver room is going to look a bit different in 2025 than it did in 2024. Following the release of veteran Tyler Lockett, it's been revealed that D.K. Metcalf has requested a trade, and the Seahawks are willing to work with him to find a new team.

Metcalf has one year remaining on his current contract, carrying a $31.9 million cap number in 2025. Taking that into account, all of the teams that express interest in trading for Metcalf will likely need to have a new deal ready for the former second-round pick.

With Metcalf and the Seahawks headed toward a divorce, which teams make the most sense for Metcalf?

Best Trade Fits for DK Metcalf

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers check a lot of boxes for what Metcalf is likely looking for in a new team. In Adam Schefter's report about Metcalf's trade request, he mentions that the Pro Bowl wideout is hoping to land on a team that can contend for a Super Bowl.

Besides the Chargers coming off a playoff appearance in 2024, they have the quarterback position figured out with Justin Herbert under center, and they have ample cap space available to hand Metcalf an expensive contract. Entering the new league year, Los Angeles possesses the fourth-most cap space available ($65.3 million), per OverTheCap.

During the 2024 campaign, rookie Ladd McConkey emerged as a reliable option for Herbert, leading the team in target share (25.5%) and yards per route run (2.78), via NextGenStats. At the same time, Quentin Johnston earned the second-highest target share (21.1%) on the Chargers this past season, so it's clear that the Chargers would benefit from bolstering their outside receiver spots alongside McConkey.

If Los Angeles were to acquire Metcalf from the Seahawks, we would also get some elite sound bites between head coach Jim Harbaugh and Metcalf.

Green Bay Packers

As someone who is still a believer in Dontayvion Wicks, it stung when Josh Jacobs publicly stated that the Green Bay Packers need a true No. 1 receiver before the 2025 season kicks off. Regardless of my thoughts on Wicks, there's a good chance the Packers are aggressive in improving at wide receiver, whether it be via trade or the 2025 NFL Draft.

Since head coach Matt LaFleur took over in 2019, Green Bay has nabbed a playoff spot in five of the last six seasons, including two conference championship appearances. On top of that, the Packers have Jordan Love holding down the quarterback position moving forward, and the NFC North could be a bit more wide open with the other teams in the division undergoing changes in recent months.

Just this past season, Green Bay didn't have a single pass catcher eclipse a 19.0% target share, with Wicks, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Tucker Kraft all seeing target shares of 15.0% or higher. Christian Watson has also been a big-play threat when he's been healthy, but the former second-round pick is coming off a torn ACL and has missed 13 games in his first three seasons.

It's safe to say plenty of Green Bay fans would love to see Metcalf doing the Lambeau Leap for years to come.

New England Patriots

There isn't a team that has more cap space available ($127.4 million) than the New England Patriots entering the offseason, so there's a chance they attempt to outbid the other potential suitors to convince Metcalf they're the best landing spot. Of the teams mentioned, the Patriots are undoubtedly the one that needs to improve at wide receiver the most.

The player who led the Patriots in target share (20.6%) and receiving yards (674) last season was tight end Hunter Henry, showing how dire things were a season ago. At the very least, New England seemingly found their franchise signal-caller during the 2024 campaign, as rookie Drake Maye flashed plenty of potential.

While the Patriots could attack the receiver position in this year's draft, trading for Metcalf could advance Maye's development quicker. New England would be wise to be aggressive in bringing in at least one proven wideout this offseason instead of relying on second-year receivers Ja'Lynn Polk or Javon Baker to carve out expanded roles in 2025.

Despite the Patriots needing time to shape their roster under new head coach Mike Vrabel, New England can offer plenty of money on a new contract and have Maye set to start at quarterback long term.

