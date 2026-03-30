Diamondbacks vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (0-3) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-1)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and DSN

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-110) | DET: (-106)

ARI: (-110) | DET: (-106) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-172) | DET: -1.5 (+142)

ARI: +1.5 (-172) | DET: -1.5 (+142) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Mike Soroka against the Tigers and Justin Verlander. In 17 games he pitched with a spread last season, Soroka and his team finished with a 5-12-0 record ATS. Soroka and his team were upset as favorites in both of his two appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Verlander and his team went 9-20-0 against the spread when he pitched. Verlander's team went 5-8 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -106 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Tigers are +142 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -172 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Tigers on March 30 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks were favorites in 85 games last season and came away with the win 45 times (52.9%) in those contests.

Last season Arizona came away with a win 45 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Tigers were the moneyline underdog 47 times last season. They finished 24-23 in those games.

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer last year, Detroit went 23-22 (51.1%).

The Tigers combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times last season for an 80-75-7 record against the over/under.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo had an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .462 last season.

Corbin Carroll slashed .259/.343/.541 and finished with an OPS of .883.

Ketel Marte ended his last campaign with 136 hits, an OBP of .376, plus a slugging percentage of .517.

Nolan Arenado slashed .237/.289/.377 and finished with an OPS of .666.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres had a .358 on-base percentage while batting .256 last season.

Riley Greene recorded 155 hits and slugged .493.

Spencer Torkelson had 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks while batting .240 last season.

Zach McKinstry hit .259 with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

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