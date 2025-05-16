Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (23-21) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-36)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and COLR

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-405) | COL: (+320)

ARI: (-405) | COL: (+320) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-184) | COL: +1.5 (+150)

ARI: -1.5 (-184) | COL: +1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 2-1, 2.95 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (2-1) for the Diamondbacks and Carson Palmquist for the Rockies. Burnes' team is 2-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Burnes' team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). Palmquist did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (71.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Diamondbacks, Colorado is the underdog at +320, and Arizona is -405 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -184 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +150.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Rockies on May 16 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Arizona the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -405 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 43 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 20-23-0 in 43 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 15.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-33).

Colorado has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +320 or longer.

In the 42 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-24-1).

The Rockies are 14-28-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 52 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .612, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average and an on-base percentage of .358.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 44th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a triple, three home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .291 with 28 walks and 20 runs scored. He's slugging .450.

Among all qualified, he ranks 29th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Perdomo enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has collected 49 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Naylor takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 13 home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .210 this season.

Suarez takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-best OBP (.345) and slugging percentage (.483), while leading the Rockies in hits (44, while batting .291).

He is 29th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Jordan Beck is batting .257 with four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Ryan McMahon is batting .208 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .224 with four doubles, four triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!