3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 5/16/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

We're seeing a MacKenzie Gore superstar turn, and I'm buying in enough to back him at a high number.

Through 9 starts, Gore has a whopping 35.2% strikeout rate with a 15.6% swinging-strike rate. He has four different pitches generating at least a 47.4% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant, giving him options should one pitch not be working for him in a given night. All the numbers that stabilize quickly say his early surge is sticky.

The opposing Baltimore Orioles are off to a brutal start against lefties with a 24.8% strikeout rate on the active roster. Given the number of lefties they have, I don't think that's the product of a small sample, and Gore could exacerbate those problems tonight. I would just recommend checking the weather before placing your bet to ensure the odds of an in-game delay haven't increased from where they were Friday morning.

Even when I regress Cole Ragans' numbers from his hot start, I'm still seeing value in his alt-market over tonight.

The baseline numbers are absurd. Ragans has a 38.0% strikeout rate with a 15.6% swinging-strike rate in 8 starts. He has hit eight-plus strikeouts in six of eight starts, and one of the exceptions was the opener.

We can't expect this kind of binge to continue because 38.0% is peak-Jacob deGrom-esque. When I pull him back to a more reasonable baseline -- and put him in a neutral matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals -- I have Ragans projected at 7.96 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range for me have hit 8-plus strikeouts 52.4% of the time, meaning the plus money here is a solid value.

Corbin Burnes - Strikeouts Corbin Burnes Under May 17 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We are playing with fire here as this is the third time this week I've shown value in an under against the Colorado Rockies. The first two (barely) hit, though, so I'm willing to give it another crack with Corbin Burnes.

Burnes' tenure with the Arizona Diamondbacks is off to a rocky start. Despite a 2.95 ERA, Burnes is issuing too many walks and has just a 9.6% swinging-strike rate. Some of this is due to tough matchups, but a step back likely should have been expected. Chase Field is one of the tougher parks for strikeouts, according to Baseball Savant, way behind Burnes' old stomping ground in Milwaukee and behind Camden Yards, as well.

This could be the matchup to spur a charge for Burnes, and I am projecting a jump to 6.09 strikeouts, up from his full-season average of 4.71. That's just not enough to be in line with market, putting me on the under.

