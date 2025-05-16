2 Best FA Cup Final Bets and Player Props for Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

England's FA Cup will be lifted on Saturday, with Crystal Palace and Manchester City battling it out in the final, which starts at 11:30 a.m. ET.

When looking at the FA Cup soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this match?

FA Cup Final Betting Picks for Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

It's tough for me to go against Manchester City in an important match -- even with City being out of sorts this season. Winning the FA Cup is City's last chance at silverware this campaign, and I think they'll get it done.

City and Palace played in the Premier League in early April, and City won 5-2 (3.7-1.8 on expected goals, per FBRef). That match came in the midst of a stretch of City finding some good form as Pep Guardiola's side has seven wins and two draws across its last nine matches.

In addition to that, City recently got back Erling Haaland, and his impact should be felt in this final.

Palace aren't in nearly as good of form. Starting with that loss at City, Palace have just two wins over their last seven.

While the Eagles have the attacking talent to hurt City on the break, I'm not sure they'll be able to keep City's attack from creating chances. Give me City to win at -135.

In his last final for City, De Bruyne can end on a high note, and I expect him to do just that.

The Belgian star -- possibly City's greatest ever player -- has been a regular starter again of late and has been cooking. Over his last five matches, De Bruyne has two goals and one assist while putting a shot on target in four of the five outings.

In said April matchup with Palace, KDB notched a goal and an assist while taking five total shots. His goal came via a free kick, and his role on free kicks gives him an extra avenue to cash this bet.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.