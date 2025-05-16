3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Dream at Mystics on Friday 5/16/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

WNBA Picks and Props for Dream at Mystics

These are two bets with the same angle. Washington should struggle to score on the retooled Dream frontcourt tonight.

Atlanta added some major beef down low with Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones coming over from the Mercury and Sun, respectively, as centers for their previous teams. The Dream might be trying to implement the two-big strategy we've seen work wonders with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA.

Don't sell the Dream backcourt short, though. Rhyne Howard (17.3 PPG) and Allisha Gray (15.6 PPG) were the team's two leading scorers a year ago, even if Jordin Canada (knee) is on the shelf again to start 2025. To me, this is the league's dark horse to make a playoff run.

It'll be a tough season for the Mystics regardless, but ruling their two most talented players, Shakira Austin (leg) and Aaliyah Edwards (knee), out for the opener isn't ideal. That's 19.4 PPG on the pine in addition to the trade of Ariel Atkins (14.9 PPG) from the backcourt.

Last year's middling analytics for the Dream make this seem like a closer game on paper, but offseason changes could pay dividends right away on Friday. Don't be surprised if the rebuilding Mystics get blown out at home.

Let's turn to Jones in the prop market, too.

Playing the four, Bri should have a huge size edge over most WNBA fours -- even if tonight's might be one of the smaller ones. Emily Engstler (6'1") went fourth overall in last year's historic draft and could be one of D.C.'s best options this year.

Nonetheless, I'm looking for Jones to bloom out from under Alyssa Thomas' shadow in Connecticut. She averaged 18.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per 36 minutes in the shadow and shouldn't have concerns about a full role like she did with the Sun.

Rotowire largely agrees, projecting Jones for 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds in 27.0 minutes on Friday. I'd take the over on that playing time projection, as well.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.