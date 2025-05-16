FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 5/16/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Logan Webb, Giants ($10,600)

This 12-game slate has a boatload of quality pitching options. It's tough to land on an SP1, but I think Logan Webb gets the nod for me. While the Athletics are a tough matchup, it helps that he gets them at home, and Webb has been excellent this season, pitching to a 2.70 SIERA, 29.3% strikeout rate and 11.3% swinging-strike rate. Webb has been a good pitcher for a while, but he's taken it to a new level in 2025, with all of those aforementioned stats being career-best marks. Our MLB DFS projections rank Webb as the night's top arm, pegging him to score 36.5 FanDuel points.

Garrett Crochet, Red Sox ($10,800)

Both Garrett Crochet and Chris Sale ($9,600) are in play in the Atlanta Braves-Boston Red Sox clash. Of the two, I lean Crochet. The Braves' offense has been bad against LHP, ranking just 25th in wOBA in the split (.272). Crochet hasn't been quite as good as he was in 2024, but he's still been dealing to the tune of a 3.36 SIERA, 28.9% K rate and 13.4% swinging-strike rate. Our model slots him in as the night's SP3 at a projection of 34.6 FanDuel points.

Jack Flaherty, Tigers ($8,700)

If you're looking to save some salary, Jack Flaherty is a standout value pick. Flaherty is on the road versus a Toronto Blue Jays offense that checks in 22nd in wOBA against RHP (.308). While the Jays don't strike out much, Flaherty should be able to generate some Ks thanks to his 28.9% strikeout rate and 12.7% swinging-strike rate. We project him for 32.3 FanDuel points.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,600), Mookie Betts ($3,900), Freddie Freeman ($4,400), Max Muncy ($2,900)

Well, the Los Angeles Dodgers were probably going to be chalk today no matter what thanks to a matchup with Jack Kochanowicz, and then LA scored 19 runs last night, which will only up their popularity. Kochanowicz owns a 5.23 SIERA and 12.9% K rate, and the Dodgers' implied total is a sky-high 6.2. The salaries for LA's top bats are way up there, but Max Muncy can help. Muncy has picked it up after a slow start and has produced a .415 wOBA with two homers across his past 31 plate appearances.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($4,500), Ketel Marte ($3,700), Josh Naylor ($3,000) and Pavin Smith ($2,900)

The Arizona Diamondbacks also carry a 6.20-run implied total today, and they can rake against German Marquez. The Colorado Rockies' veteran righty has struggled to a 5.24 SIERA and 11.7% K rate so far this campaign. While Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte are elite plays, I'm really into Josh Naylor and Pavin Smith. Both are slaughtering RHP this year -- .400 wOBA for Naylor and .415 for Smith -- and offer salary relief.

Detroit Tigers

Players to Target: Kerry Carpenter ($3,200), Riley Greene ($3,300), Spencer Torkelson ($3,200) and Colt Keith ($2,500)

After the Snakes and Dodgers, the stacking options are more wide open. Let's go off the grid a bit with the Detroit Tigers. Detroit holds a 4.45 implied total, so they'll garner some attention. But their draft percentages shouldn't be too crazy, and the salaries are super handy. They'll see Bowden Francis, who has posted a 4.53 SIERA and 8.6% swinging-strike rate this season. Lefties have tagged him for 3.12 home runs per nine innings. Enter Kerry Carpenter, a left-handed slugger with a .397 wOBA and 53.1% fly-ball rate versus RHP this season. Riley Greene has a .393 wOBA and 40.7% fly-ball rate in the split.

