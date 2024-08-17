Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-54) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (60-61)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | TB: (-102)

ARI: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178)

ARI: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 9-5, 3.69 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Rays) - 0-1, 4.61 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (9-5) to the mound, while Jeffrey Springs (0-1) will take the ball for the Rays. Gallen and his team are 9-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gallen's team has a record of 10-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays covered in each of the three games Springs has started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Rays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Springs start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay is the underdog at -102, and Arizona is -116 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +146 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -178.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Rays contest on August 17 has been set at 7, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (64.5%) in those contests.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 36 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 122 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 122 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 62-60-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 27 of the 59 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 19-27 record (winning 41.3% of its games).

The Rays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-63-2 record against the over/under.

The Rays have a 63-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.1% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (129) this season. He has a .298 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .219 and slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .309.

His batting average ranks 131st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 109th.

Carroll heads into this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .263 with a triple, four home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Josh Bell has collected 110 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been key for Arizona with 119 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .412.

Gurriel has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated 121 hits with a .325 on-base percentage and a .391 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rays. He's batting .269.

He is 38th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a walk and an RBI.

Christopher Morel is hitting .191 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 140th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks while batting .248.

Jose Caballero is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Head to Head

8/16/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/27/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

