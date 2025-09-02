2 Best US Open Bets and Predictions for Day 10

The US Open is into the second week, and we should be treated to some fantastic matches in the coming days. The quarterfinals get underway on Tuesday.

Let's see which matches could have the most betting value on Tuesday.

US Open Betting Picks for Day 10

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova wasn't exactly on the radar entering the US Open after underwhelming results at Wimbledon, Montreal, and Cincinnati, but her form can't be ignored after back-to-back top-10 wins over Jasmine Paolini (7-6(4), 6-1) and Elena Rybakina (6-4, 5-7, 6-2).

It wasn't all that long ago that Vondrousova won 2023 Wimbledon as an unseeded player, and injuries have been the biggest roadblock for her maintaining a higher ranking and competing for more trophies. Let's also not forget she was ranked as high as sixth a little more than a year ago, showing the kind of ceiling she possesses when healthy.

That being said, Aryna Sabalenka was my pick to win this title ahead of the tournament, and my leaning is she'll still be able to navigate through this tricky matchup on her preferred surface. While Sabalenka leads their head-to-head by a slim margin (5-4), she's won their last four matches on hard courts, the most recent of which came in straight sets just a few weeks ago in Cincinnati. Sabalenka hasn't dropped a set during this US Open run, too.

However, the way Vondrousova pulled away in her matches against Paolini and particularly an in-form Rybakina firmly suggests this is hardly going to be one-way traffic for Sabalenka, and this version of Vondrousova figures to be a far tougher test than anyone Sabalenka has faced so far. Per Tennis Abstract's Elo ratings, Rybakina rates as the fourth-best player on hard courts while Paolini is sixth. Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez (33rd) is the only opponent Sabalenka has faced inside the top 80 in hard court Elo rating.

With all this in mind, I like the chances of Vondrousova grabbing a set, particularly at these plus odds.

Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz

Let's get this out of the way first: Taylor Fritz is 0-10 lifetime against Novak Djokovic. There's no question that there will be a serious mental hurdle for Fritz to overcome to complete this upset.

Djokovic has looked vulnerable, though, notably getting treatment several times over the first four rounds. Even in his most recent win in straight sets over Jan-Lennard Struff, he asked for multiple visits from the physiotherapist. While Djokovic is still consistently making deep runs in Grand Slams, it's become more and more common for him to fade physically in the second week, so these medical timeouts are almost certainly more than just Djokovic playing mind games with his opponents.

Further, outside of that last match against Struff, Djokovic hasn't exactly dominated against competition he would've normally wiped the floor with in his prime. It's worth remembering he played zero matches between Wimbledon and the US Open, so he's essentially trying to find his best form on the go. He hasn't faced a seeded player, yet he played a tiebreak in each of the other three rounds, and two of those matches went to four sets.

Fritz will be a significant step up in competition, regardless of their one-sided history.

And speaking of the American, he's bounced back nicely since his first-round exit at the French Open. After that loss, he enjoyed a fantastic grass season that included two titles (Stuttgart and Eastbourne) and a semifinals appearance at Wimbledon, and since returning to North America, he's logged a solid 12-3 record on hard courts.

Although Fritz has also had some hiccups on his way to the quarterfinals, a routine 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win over world No. 22 Tomas Machac in the fourth round is a great sign for him ahead of this encounter.

Tennis Abstract gives Fritz a 44.1% win probability, which suggests he should be closer to a +127 underdog. That further suggests that backing Fritz is a good value. As last year's US Open runner-up, Fritz proved he can win in the final stages of Grand Slams, and that should give us confidence that he can conquer those 0-10 demons and finally get over the hump against a Djokovic who's no longer untouchable.

