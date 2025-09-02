3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 9/2/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Contributions like Roman Anthony's have the Boston Red Sox dreaming about October, and the rookie might be able to snag a ninth homer on Tuesday.

Anthony has performed well against both splits in a partial year of action, but he's been particularly destructive against right-handed pitching of late. Anthony is mashing a .900 OPS, .190 ISO, 40.5% flyball rate, and 47.6% hard-hit rates over his last 30 days -- a sample of 76 plate appearances (PAs).

Slade Cecconi has struggled with the long ball all year, permitting 1.76 HR/9 overall. That's been 1.97 HR/9 in opposite-handed matchups, and lefties' hard-hit rate against him (44.6%) is over 12 percentage points higher than righties'.

FanDuel Research's MLB home run projections expect 0.25 median home runs from the outfielder tonight against the Cleveland Guardians. That would normally imply closer to +352 odds for one.

There's no doubt that Colson Montgomery should be the shortest home run prop in the Minnesota Twins-Chicago White Sox clash. There's already innate value that he's not.

The infielder has mustered a Cinderella run in his rookie campaign, and the power binge against opposite-handed matchups has led to a promotion to the five hole. He's got MLB's 30th-best OPS (.951) in the split over the past 30 days (min. 50 PAs) with a flyball (64.4%) and hard-hit (44.4%) rate that makes it no mystery how he leads MLB in homers (10) within these parameters.

Tonight's matchup? Mouthwatering.

Simeon Woods Richardson has traveled between the bigs and Triple-A this year with homer issues (1.60 HR/9), and the Twins' bullpen has baseball's worst reliever xFIP over the last month (4.79).

At 0.26 projected median homers, this one just sneaks into value range, but I'd, personally, take it anywhere north of +300 the way Monty is swinging at present.

Nabil Crismatt isn't giving up homers yet. That doesn't mean he won't.

The journeyman right-hander permitted 1.35 HR/9 with the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A squad before a deadline deal, and he's worked wonders as an emergency starter to post a 1.84 ERA. But a 4.52 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) lurking behind that shows his true effectiveness hasn't been that strong. At worst, the Arizona Diamondbacks' 28th-ranked bullpen SIERA in the past 30 days (4.40) provides additional hope when he departs.

Nonetheless, if we're looking for an unheralded Texas Rangers bat to bring a bit of regression with one swing, how about veteran slugger Rowdy Tellez?

Tellez's efficiency hasn't been ideal in his past 57 PAs against righties, but the power numbers look strong, including a .196 ISO. He's lofting flyballs well (42.1%) with a 42.1% hard-hit rate in this span.

Our projections have caught wind of Tellez's contact numbers, making him tonight's most likely Texas bat for a bomb (0.23 HRs) despite just three homers in that aforementioned span. His pending regression intersecting with Crismatt's is worth a fun dart at this longer number.

