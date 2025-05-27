Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27
MLB action on Tuesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (27-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (19-36)
- Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and SportsNet PT
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-250) | PIT: (+205)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-128) | PIT: +1.5 (+106)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 3-2, 2.73 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA
The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (3-2) for the Diamondbacks and Mike Burrows (0-1) for the Pirates. Burnes' team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Burnes' team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. Burrows has started only one game with a set spread, which the Pirates failed to cover. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for one Burrows start this season -- they lost.
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (71.9%)
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Moneyline
- The Diamondbacks vs Pirates moneyline has Arizona as a -250 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +205 underdog on the road.
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (+106 to cover), and Arizona is -128 to cover the runline.
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Over/Under
- The Diamondbacks-Pirates game on May 27 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (54.5%) in those contests.
- Arizona has a record of 2-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -250 or more on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 53 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Diamondbacks are 25-28-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've finished 13-24 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 1-3 (25%).
- The Pirates have played in 53 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-30-3).
- The Pirates have a 22-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.5% of the time).
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.398) this season, fueled by 55 hits. He has a .299 batting average and a slugging percentage of .467.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 58 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .556. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 72nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.
- Josh Naylor has hit six homers with a team-high .450 SLG this season.
- Naylor takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs.
- Eugenio Suarez has 15 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.
- Suarez brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz has 39 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .238 and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .365.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 112th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.
- Cruz enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and five RBIs.
- Andrew McCutchen paces his team with a .371 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .369.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 122nd in slugging.
- Bryan Reynolds is batting .208 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Adam Frazier has seven doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .260.
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Head to Head
- 5/26/2025: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/4/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/3/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/2/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/27/2024: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/26/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 7/9/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/8/2023: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/7/2023: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
