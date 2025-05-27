Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (27-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (19-36)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and SportsNet PT

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-250) | PIT: (+205)

ARI: (-250) | PIT: (+205) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-128) | PIT: +1.5 (+106)

ARI: -1.5 (-128) | PIT: +1.5 (+106) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 3-2, 2.73 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (3-2) for the Diamondbacks and Mike Burrows (0-1) for the Pirates. Burnes' team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Burnes' team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. Burrows has started only one game with a set spread, which the Pirates failed to cover. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for one Burrows start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (71.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Pirates moneyline has Arizona as a -250 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +205 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (+106 to cover), and Arizona is -128 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Pirates game on May 27 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (54.5%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 2-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 53 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 25-28-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've finished 13-24 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 1-3 (25%).

The Pirates have played in 53 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-30-3).

The Pirates have a 22-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.5% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.398) this season, fueled by 55 hits. He has a .299 batting average and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 58 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .556. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualifying players, he is 72nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has hit six homers with a team-high .450 SLG this season.

Naylor takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 15 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.

Suarez brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 39 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .238 and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 112th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Cruz enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen paces his team with a .371 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .369.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .208 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Adam Frazier has seven doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .260.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Head to Head

5/26/2025: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/4/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/3/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/2/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2024: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/9/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/8/2023: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/7/2023: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

