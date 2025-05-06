Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, up against the New York Mets.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-17) vs. New York Mets (23-13)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and SNY

Diamondbacks vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | NYM: (-102)

ARI: (-116) | NYM: (-102) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-188) | NYM: -1.5 (+155)

ARI: +1.5 (-188) | NYM: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 2-4, 4.93 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 2-1, 3.06 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (2-4, 4.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mets will turn to David Peterson (2-1, 3.06 ERA). Gallen's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gallen's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Mets are 3-3-0 ATS in Peterson's six starts with a set spread. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for one Peterson start this season -- they won.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (53.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while New York is a -102 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Mets are +155 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Mets contest on May 6 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Arizona has won 10 of 20 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 34 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 17-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won five of the nine games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (55.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, New York has gone 3-3 (50%).

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-21-0 record against the over/under.

The Mets have collected an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has 36 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .403. He has a .293 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.

He ranks 27th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Perdomo will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.593) and total hits (43) this season. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualifying batters, he is 34th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Carroll takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .310 with a .473 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Naylor heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with 25 hits, an OBP of .282 plus a slugging percentage of .476.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has put up a team-high OBP (.469) and slugging percentage (.674), while pacing the Mets in hits (45, while batting .349).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is second in slugging.

Alonso brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .258 with nine doubles, five home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 68th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .289.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .217 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Head to Head

5/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/30/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/29/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/28/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2024: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2024: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!