Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-14) vs. New York Mets (21-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | NYM: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | NYM: (-104) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-176)

ARI: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 4.05 ERA vs Huascar Brazoban (Mets) - 1-0, 1.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Corbin Burnes (0-1) to the mound, while Huascar Brazoban (1-0) will get the nod for the Mets. Burnes and his team have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Burnes' team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Brazoban has started just one game with a set spread, which the Mets covered. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one Brazoban start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (55.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Moneyline

Arizona is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a -104 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Mets. The Diamondbacks are +146 to cover the spread, while the Mets are -176.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Mets on April 30 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 11 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 11 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 13-15-0 against the spread in their 28 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have gone 4-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.1% of those games).

New York has a record of 4-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (57.1%).

The Mets have played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-18-0).

The Mets have collected a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.2% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.645) and total hits (37) this season. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .365.

He is 22nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 67th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Josh Naylor has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .388 and a slugging percentage of .505 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .198 with a .302 OBP and 20 RBI for Arizona this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has accumulated an on-base percentage of .462, a slugging percentage of .664, and has 37 hits, all club-bests for the Mets (while batting .346).

He is fourth in batting average, third in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Alonso enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .302 with four doubles, six home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 20th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Juan Soto has seven doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .250.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .218 with four doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Head to Head

4/29/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/28/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2024: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2024: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/30/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2023: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2023: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!