Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Miami Marlins.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7) vs. Miami Marlins (8-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-146) | MIA: (+124)

ARI: (-146) | MIA: (+124) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134)

ARI: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 2-1, 3.50 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 1-1, 2.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (2-1) to the mound, while Max Meyer (1-1) will take the ball for the Marlins. Pfaadt's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Pfaadt starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. When Meyer starts, the Marlins have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for two Meyer starts this season -- they split the games.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (63.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -146 favorite on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Marlins. The Diamondbacks are +112 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -134.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Marlins contest on April 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 17 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have put together a 6-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

Miami is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

In the 16 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-6-0).

The Marlins have a 9-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.735) and total hits (23) this season. He's batting .338 with an on-base percentage of .423.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is ninth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .415 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs, four walks and 12 RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .431. He's batting .321 and slugging .518.

He is 19th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Josh Naylor has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .397 and a slugging percentage of .516 this season.

Naylor heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with nine hits, an OBP of .275 plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .233. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 89th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .405 OBP, and has a club-leading .365 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .317.

His batting average ranks 23rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 110th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers is hitting .291 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Griffin Conine leads his team with 16 hits.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Head to Head

4/15/2025: 10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2024: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/26/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/24/2024: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/10/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/9/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/8/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

