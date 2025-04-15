Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Miami Marlins.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7) vs. Miami Marlins (8-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-156) | MIA: (+132)

ARI: (-156) | MIA: (+132) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128)

ARI: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 2-1, 7.20 ERA vs Connor Gillispie (Marlins) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (2-1) for the Diamondbacks and Connor Gillispie (0-1) for the Marlins. When Kelly starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Kelly's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have gone 2-1-0 against the spread when Gillispie starts. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for three Gillispie starts this season -- they lost every time.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Marlins, Arizona is the favorite at -156, and Miami is +132 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Diamondbacks are +106 to cover, and the Marlins are -128.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Marlins on April 15 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 13 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those contests.

Arizona has been listed as a favorite of -156 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in six of 16 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 8-8-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-7).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Miami has a record of 2-5 (28.6%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-6-0).

The Marlins have covered 60% of their games this season, going 9-6-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 21 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .698, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average and an on-base percentage of .425.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is second in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .390 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .448. He's batting .333 and slugging .490.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 12th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .322 with a .475 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Naylor heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has five home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .145 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .232 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 92nd and he is 97th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .362 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .310 with an on-base percentage of .406.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 28th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Stowers has put up an on-base percentage of .410 and has 16 hits, both team-best figures for the Marlins.

Matt Mervis is hitting .294 with five home runs and three walks.

