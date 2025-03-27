Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 5:16 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (0-0) vs. Chicago Cubs (0-2)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and MARQ

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-126) | CHC: (+108)

ARI: (-126) | CHC: (+108) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+164) | CHC: +1.5 (-200)

ARI: -1.5 (+164) | CHC: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Justin Steele (Cubs) - 0-1, 11.25 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen against the Cubs and Justin Steele. Gallen and his team were 15-13-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Gallen and his team won 63.6% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 14-8. Steele has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cubs failed to cover. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for one Steele start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52%)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs reveal Arizona as the favorite (-126) and Chicago as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -200 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Cubs contest on March 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks were victorious in 55, or 61.8%, of the 89 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Arizona won 39 of 61 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents hit the over in 94 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Cubs put together a 36-39 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer last year, Chicago went 22-23 (48.9%).

The Cubs combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times last season for a 72-80-6 record against the over/under.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte collected 147 hits, posted an OBP of .372 and a .560 SLG last season.

Corbin Carroll slashed .231/.322/.428 and finished with an OPS of .749.

Last season, Josh Naylor finished with 31 home runs, 108 RBI and a batting average of .243 last season.

Eugenio Suarez slashed .256/.319/.469 and finished with an OPS of .788.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner put up a slugging percentage of .373 and a batting average of .273 last season.

Ian Happ hit .243 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 80 walks.

Seiya Suzuki racked up an on-base percentage of .366 and had 145 hits last season.

Dansby Swanson hit .242 with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!