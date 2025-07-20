Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (49-50) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (51-48)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSMW

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-142) | STL: (+120)

ARI: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+138) | STL: +1.5 (-166)

ARI: -1.5 (+138) | STL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 8-5, 3.34 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 5-6, 4.94 ERA

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (8-5) for the Diamondbacks and Miles Mikolas (5-6) for the Cardinals. Kelly's team is 8-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kelly's team has a record of 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 9-9-0 record against the spread in Mikolas' starts. The Cardinals have a 6-7 record in Mikolas' 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (62.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Cardinals, Arizona is the favorite at -142, and St. Louis is +120 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +138 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -166.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Cardinals, on July 20, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 31 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious 16 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 96 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 96 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 46-50-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals are 26-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, St. Louis has gone 7-11 (38.9%).

The Cardinals have played in 96 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-40-4).

The Cardinals have collected a 52-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .796, fueled by an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .422. He has a .272 batting average, as well.

He is 57th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Perdomo hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a triple, three walks and six RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez leads Arizona in total hits (90) this season while batting .254 with 51 extra-base hits. He's slugging .585 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualifying players, he is 91st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Suarez takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, four home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 97 hits this season and has a slash line of .291/.360/.453.

Corbin Carroll has 21 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has put up a .367 on-base percentage and a .426 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .294.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 12th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson's 87 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .293 while slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is currently 14th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Willson Contreras is batting .251 with 23 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/19/2025: 10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/25/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/24/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/24/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2024: 14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/13/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

