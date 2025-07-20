Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20
Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (49-50) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (51-48)
- Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and FDSMW
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-142) | STL: (+120)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+138) | STL: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 8-5, 3.34 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 5-6, 4.94 ERA
The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (8-5) for the Diamondbacks and Miles Mikolas (5-6) for the Cardinals. Kelly's team is 8-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kelly's team has a record of 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 9-9-0 record against the spread in Mikolas' starts. The Cardinals have a 6-7 record in Mikolas' 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (62.6%)
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Cardinals, Arizona is the favorite at -142, and St. Louis is +120 playing on the road.
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Spread
- The Diamondbacks are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +138 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -166.
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Over/Under
- Diamondbacks versus Cardinals, on July 20, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 31 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Arizona has been victorious 16 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 96 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 96 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 46-50-0 against the spread.
- The Cardinals are 26-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, St. Louis has gone 7-11 (38.9%).
- The Cardinals have played in 96 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-40-4).
- The Cardinals have collected a 52-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.2% of the time).
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .796, fueled by an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .422. He has a .272 batting average, as well.
- He is 57th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.
- Perdomo hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a triple, three walks and six RBIs.
- Eugenio Suarez leads Arizona in total hits (90) this season while batting .254 with 51 extra-base hits. He's slugging .585 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 91st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.
- Suarez takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, four home runs, four walks and six RBIs.
- Josh Naylor has 97 hits this season and has a slash line of .291/.360/.453.
- Corbin Carroll has 21 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Brendan Donovan has put up a .367 on-base percentage and a .426 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .294.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 12th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.
- Alec Burleson's 87 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .293 while slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- He is currently 14th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Nolan Arenado is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- Willson Contreras is batting .251 with 23 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Head to Head
- 7/19/2025: 10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/18/2025: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/25/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/24/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/23/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/24/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/23/2024: 14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/22/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/14/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/13/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
