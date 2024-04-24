Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

On Wednesday in MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals are up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (10-14) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-13)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: MLB Network

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-116) | ARI: (-102)

STL: (-116) | ARI: (-102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-200) | ARI: -1.5 (+164)

STL: +1.5 (-200) | ARI: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 1-2, 5.04 ERA vs Jordan Montgomery (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Gibson (1-2) for the Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery (1-0) for the Diamondbacks. When Gibson starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Gibson's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Montgomery has started just one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for one Montgomery start this season -- they won.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.3%)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -116 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are +164 to cover, while the Cardinals are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Cardinals versus Diamondbacks, on April 24, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 24 chances this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 13-11-0 in 24 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 3-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

Arizona has a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-12-1).

The Diamondbacks have covered 56% of their games this season, going 14-11-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .293 batting average and an on-base percentage of .337.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 101st in slugging.

Arenado has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals in OBP (.418) and total hits (19) this season. He's batting .292 while slugging .523.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan is batting .205 with a .341 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.

Masyn Winn has been key for St. Louis with 20 hits, an OBP of .378 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has 34 hits with a .385 on-base percentage and a .559 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .333.

Including all qualified players, he is eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 16th in slugging.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .300 with five doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is 37th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Christian Walker is batting .258 with two doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Corbin Carroll has two doubles, a home run and 14 walks while batting .215.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/23/2024: 14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/13/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/12/2024: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/20/2022: 16-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

16-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/19/2022: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/19/2023: 14-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

14-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/18/2023: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/17/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

