Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (86-68) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (88-66)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-132) | MIL: (+112)

ARI: (-132) | MIL: (+112) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+122) | MIL: +1.5 (-146)

ARI: -1.5 (+122) | MIL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 4-0, 4.00 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 7-8, 4.48 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Aaron Civale (7-8, 4.48 ERA). Kelly's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Civale starts, the Brewers are 13-15-0 against the spread. The Brewers are 2-7 in Civale's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (61.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +112 underdog despite being at home.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Arizona is +122 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Brewers on Sept. 21, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (63.9%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 35-15 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 89 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 81-72-0 in 153 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have won 52.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-31).

Milwaukee is 18-14 (winning 56.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 153 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-66-10).

The Brewers have put together an 80-73-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.554) and total hits (140) this season. He has a .293 batting average.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Marte will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Corbin Carroll is batting .231 with 21 doubles, 14 triples, 21 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 116th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has 138 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.320/.470.

Suarez has recorded a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two RBI.

Christian Walker is batting .255 with a .338 OBP and 82 RBI for Arizona this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has accumulated an on-base percentage of .366, a slugging percentage of .475, and has 164 hits, all club-highs for the Brewers (while batting .284).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is batting .248 with 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 71 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average ranks 78th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Jackson Chourio has 28 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 38 walks while batting .272.

Brice Turang has 23 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 48 walks while batting .258.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Head to Head

9/20/2024: 7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/19/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/4/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/3/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/21/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/20/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

