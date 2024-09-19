Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams playing on Thursday, up against the Milwaukee Brewers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-68) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (88-64)

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FOX

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-120) | MIL: (+102)

ARI: (-120) | MIL: (+102) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164)

ARI: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 9-9, 4.81 ERA vs Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 8-5, 3.07 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (9-9) to the mound, while Tobias Myers (8-5) will take the ball for the Brewers. Pfaadt's team is 14-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pfaadt's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-6). The Brewers are 13-10-0 against the spread when Myers starts. The Brewers are 5-4 in Myers' nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (56.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +136 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -164.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Brewers contest on Sept. 19, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (63%) in those games.

This season Arizona has been victorious 41 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 88 of 151 chances this season.

In 151 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 79-72-0 against the spread.

The Brewers are 34-29 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 54% of those games).

Milwaukee is 25-16 (winning 61% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times this season for a 76-65-10 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have covered 53% of their games this season, going 80-71-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 21 doubles, 14 triples, 21 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .235. He has an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .437.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 113th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 56th in slugging.

Carroll has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a triple, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Ketel Marte has 136 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .547. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season. He's batting .289.

Among qualifiers, he is 14th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 135 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Suarez brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with five RBI.

Christian Walker is batting .257 with a .342 OBP and 81 RBI for Arizona this season.

Walker takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has accumulated an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .469. Both lead the Brewers. He's batting .281.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 15th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Willy Adames is batting .248 with 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 78th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jackson Chourio has accumulated 134 hits, a team-high for the Brewers.

Brice Turang is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Head to Head

9/15/2024: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/4/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/3/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/21/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/20/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/12/2023: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/11/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.