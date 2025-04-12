Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (7-7) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-6)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSWI

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-178) | MIL: (+150)

ARI: (-178) | MIL: (+150) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+116) | MIL: +1.5 (-140)

ARI: -1.5 (+116) | MIL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 5.79 ERA vs Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (0-1) against the Brewers and Chad Patrick (1-0). Burnes has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Burnes' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Patrick has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers covered in both chances. The Brewers have always been the moneyline underdog when Patrick starts this season.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.7%)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Brewers moneyline has Arizona as a -178 favorite, while Milwaukee is a +150 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Brewers are -140 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +116.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Brewers, on April 12, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -178 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in six of 14 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 7-7-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won one of the four games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

Milwaukee has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 14 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-8-0).

The Brewers have a 7-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks. He has an on-base percentage of .397 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 41st in slugging.

Perdomo has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 17 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .704. He's batting .315.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 29th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Carroll enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Josh Naylor has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .397 and a slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .146 with a .281 OBP and 11 RBI for Arizona this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has racked up a slugging percentage of .619 and has 19 hits, both team-best numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 35th, his on-base percentage is 112th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Chourio enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI.

Brice Turang is slugging .500 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .328 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 20th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick a has .411 on-base percentage to lead the Brewers.

Christian Yelich has a double, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .167.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Head to Head

4/11/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/22/2024: 10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2024: 7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/19/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/4/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/3/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

