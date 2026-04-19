Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-8) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (7-12)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SN1

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-152) | TOR: (+128)

ARI: (-152) | TOR: (+128) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166)

ARI: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 3.54 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 2.82 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ryne Nelson (1-1) for the Diamondbacks and Kevin Gausman (0-1) for the Blue Jays. Nelson and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Nelson has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays are 1-3-0 against the spread when Gausman starts. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Gausman starts this season -- they split the games.

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (52.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays reveal Arizona as the favorite (-152) and Toronto as the underdog (+128) on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Diamondbacks are +138 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -166.

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Blue Jays on April 19 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have yet to lose any of the four games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

Arizona has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -152.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 20 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 16-4-0 against the spread in their 20 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 2-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have collected a 5-14-0 record ATS this season (covering only 26.3% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.395), slugging percentage (.585) and total hits (20) this season. He has a .308 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Ildemaro Vargas has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks. He's batting .380 and slugging .640 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 13 straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Ketel Marte has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Marte takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has been key for Arizona with 13 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .288.

Perdomo enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double and a walk.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .427 on-base percentage and a .420 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Blue Jays. He's batting .319.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with four doubles, five walks and four RBIs.

Andres Gimenez has racked up 20 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Daulton Varsho has four doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .262.

Ernie Clement is slugging .368 to pace his team.

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/17/2026: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2025: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/18/2025: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/17/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/14/2024: 8-7 TOR (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-7 TOR (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/13/2024: 12-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/16/2023: 7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/15/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/14/2023: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!