Devin Singletary Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Houston Texans RB Devin Singletary will take on the eighth-ranked tun defense of the New Orleans Saints (91.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Singletary's next game versus the Saints, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Singletary vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.07

5.07 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.38

32.38 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

0.16 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.89

6.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Singletary Fantasy Performance

Singletary is the 56th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 187th overall, as he has posted 16.2 total fantasy points (3.2 per game).

During his last three games, Singletary has 12.3 total fantasy points (4.1 per game), carrying the ball 16 times for 66 yards and zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 15 yards on three catches (four targets).

The peak of Singletary's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he went off for one catch and 11 receiving yards (7.8 fantasy points).

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Saints this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

New Orleans has allowed one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Saints have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

New Orleans has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

The Saints have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

