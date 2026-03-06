NHL
Devils vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7
The New Jersey Devils will face the New York Rangers in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Devils vs Rangers Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (31-29-2) vs. New York Rangers (24-29-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ABC
Devils vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-182)
|Rangers (+150)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (52.8%)
Devils vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Devils are +134 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -164.
Devils vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils versus Rangers game on March 7 has been set at 5.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.
Devils vs Rangers Moneyline
- New Jersey is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while New York is a +150 underdog on the road.