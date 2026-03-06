Devils vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The New Jersey Devils will face the New York Rangers in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Devils vs Rangers Game Info

New Jersey Devils (31-29-2) vs. New York Rangers (24-29-8)

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ABC

Devils vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-182) Rangers (+150) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (52.8%)

Devils vs Rangers Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Devils are +134 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -164.

Devils vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Devils versus Rangers game on March 7 has been set at 5.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Devils vs Rangers Moneyline

New Jersey is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while New York is a +150 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!