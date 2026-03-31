Devils vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

The New Jersey Devils will take on the New York Rangers in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Devils vs Rangers Game Info

New Jersey Devils (38-33-2) vs. New York Rangers (30-35-9)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-122) Rangers (+102) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (59.1%)

Devils vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Rangers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +198.

Devils vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Rangers on March 31, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Devils vs Rangers Moneyline

New Jersey is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while New York is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

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