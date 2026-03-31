NHL
Devils vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31
The New Jersey Devils will take on the New York Rangers in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Devils vs Rangers Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (38-33-2) vs. New York Rangers (30-35-9)
- Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-122)
|Rangers (+102)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (59.1%)
Devils vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Rangers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +198.
Devils vs Rangers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Rangers on March 31, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.
Devils vs Rangers Moneyline
- New Jersey is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while New York is a +102 underdog despite being at home.