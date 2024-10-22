Devils vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Devils vs Lightning Game Info

New Jersey Devils (5-2-1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-152) Lightning (+126) 6.5

Devils vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (52.9%)

Devils vs Lightning Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Devils vs Lightning Over/Under

Devils versus Lightning on October 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Devils vs Lightning Moneyline

New Jersey is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +126 underdog on the road.

