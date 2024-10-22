menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Devils vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Devils vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Devils vs Lightning Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (5-2-1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 6:45 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Devils (-152)Lightning (+126)6.5

Devils vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (52.9%)

Devils vs Lightning Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Devils vs Lightning Over/Under

  • Devils versus Lightning on October 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Devils vs Lightning Moneyline

  • New Jersey is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +126 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup