Devils vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

NHL action on Sunday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the New York Islanders.

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

New Jersey Devils (41-31-7) vs. New York Islanders (34-33-11)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

1 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: TNT

Devils vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-188) Islanders (+155) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (66%)

Devils vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-168 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +136.

Devils vs Islanders Over/Under

Devils versus Islanders, on April 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Devils vs Islanders Moneyline

New Jersey is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +155 underdog on the road.

