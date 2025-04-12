NHL
Devils vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13
NHL action on Sunday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the New York Islanders.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (41-31-7) vs. New York Islanders (34-33-11)
- Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: TNT
Devils vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-188)
|Islanders (+155)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (66%)
Devils vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-168 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +136.
Devils vs Islanders Over/Under
- Devils versus Islanders, on April 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Devils vs Islanders Moneyline
- New Jersey is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +155 underdog on the road.