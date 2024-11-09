menu item
Devils vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (9-5-2) vs. New York Islanders (6-6-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Islanders Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-152)Islanders (+126)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (62.2%)

Devils vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Islanders. The Devils are +164 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -205.

Devils vs Islanders Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Islanders matchup on November 9, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Devils vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The Devils vs Islanders moneyline has New Jersey as a -152 favorite, while New York is a +126 underdog at home.

