Devils vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9
Data Skrive
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (9-5-2) vs. New York Islanders (6-6-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-152)
|Islanders (+126)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (62.2%)
Devils vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Islanders. The Devils are +164 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -205.
Devils vs Islanders Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Islanders matchup on November 9, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.
Devils vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Devils vs Islanders moneyline has New Jersey as a -152 favorite, while New York is a +126 underdog at home.