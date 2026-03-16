NHL
Devils vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16
The New Jersey Devils versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (33-31-2) vs. Boston Bruins (37-23-6)
- Date: Monday, March 16, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN
Devils vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-125)
|Bruins (+104)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (53.6%)
Devils vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +205 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -260.
Devils vs Bruins Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Bruins on March 16, with the over being +116 and the under -142.
Devils vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Devils, Boston is the underdog at +104, and New Jersey is -125 playing at home.