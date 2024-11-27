Devils vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the St. Louis Blues.

Devils vs Blues Game Info

New Jersey Devils (15-7-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (10-12-1)

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-230) Blues (+188) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (61.5%)

Devils vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -138 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +112.

Devils vs Blues Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Blues on November 27, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Devils vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Devils, St. Louis is the underdog at +188, and New Jersey is -230 playing at home.

