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NHL

Devils vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Devils vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (37-33-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-33-13)
  • Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-164)Blackhawks (+136)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Devils win (60.2%)

Devils vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Blackhawks are -196 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +156.

Devils vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The Devils-Blackhawks game on March 29 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Devils vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -164 favorite at home.

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