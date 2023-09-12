Desmond Ridder Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Green Bay Packers -- whose pass defense was ranked sixth in the NFL last year (197 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Ridder a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Packers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Ridder vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.97

11.97 Projected Passing Yards: 185.01

185.01 Projected Passing TDs: 1.17

1.17 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.47

8.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridder 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 261st overall and 42nd at his position, Ridder accumulated 38.8 fantasy points (9.7 per game) in 2022.

In his one game this season, Ridder picked up 7.9 fantasy points. He finished 15-of-18 for 115 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

In his best game last season, Ridder picked up 15.9 fantasy points -- 19-of-30 (63.3%), 224 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his worst game of the year, Ridder ended up with 5.7 fantasy points -- 19-of-26 (73.1%), 169 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay surrendered more than 300 passing yards to two QBs last year.

Last season, the Packers allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Green Bay allowed two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Packers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

Versus Green Bay last season, six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Packers gave up a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Against Green Bay last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, five players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Packers last season.

On the ground, Green Bay allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Packers last year.

