Derrick Henry Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry will take on the team with last year's 17th-ranked run defense, the Kansas City Chiefs (113.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Considering Henry for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Henry vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: September 5, 2024

September 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.68

12.68 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.41

78.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.15

13.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry 2023 Fantasy Performance

In Week 13 last season versus the Indianapolis Colts, Henry put up a season-high of 24.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: 21 carries, 102 yards, 2 TDs.

In Week 4 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Henry had another strong showing with 23.4 fantasy points, thanks to 22 carries, 122 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Henry ended up with 1.0 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 9 yards. That happened in Week 15 against the Houston Texans.

Henry collected 2.0 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 24 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Looking at last season, Kansas City did not let a QB record more than 300 passing yards against them in a matchup.

Last year, the Chiefs allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Kansas City last season, four players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Chiefs last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Kansas City last season, two players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Chiefs last season, 18 players hauled in a TD pass.

Kansas City gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Chiefs gave up more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, Kansas City allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

The Chiefs gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last season.

