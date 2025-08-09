Derrick Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Derrick Henry picked up 317.4 fantasy points last season, second among all NFL running backs. The Baltimore Ravens RB is currently the sixth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Derrick Henry Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Henry's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|317.4
|8
|2
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|183.0
|42
|6
Derrick Henry 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 4 versus the Buffalo Bills, Henry put up a season-high 32.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 24 carries, 199 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 10 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|10.6
|13
|46
|1
|2
|0
|0
|46
|Week 2
|Raiders
|15.6
|18
|84
|1
|1
|1
|0
|96
|Week 3
|@Cowboys
|29.4
|25
|151
|2
|1
|1
|0
|174
|Week 4
|Bills
|32.9
|24
|199
|1
|3
|3
|1
|209
|Week 5
|@Bengals
|15.6
|15
|92
|1
|1
|1
|0
|96
|Week 6
|Commanders
|25.2
|24
|132
|2
|-
|0
|0
|132
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|24.2
|15
|169
|0
|1
|1
|1
|182
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Derrick Henry vs. Other Ravens Rushers
The Ravens ran 46.3% passing plays and 53.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Henry's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Derrick Henry
|325
|1,921
|16
|55
|5.9
|Lamar Jackson
|139
|915
|4
|18
|6.6
|Justice Hill
|47
|228
|1
|5
|4.9
|D'Ernest Johnson
|32
|143
|0
|7
|4.5
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Derrick Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.