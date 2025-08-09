Derrick Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Derrick Henry picked up 317.4 fantasy points last season, second among all NFL running backs. The Baltimore Ravens RB is currently the sixth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Derrick Henry Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Henry's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 317.4 8 2 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 183.0 42 6

Derrick Henry 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 4 versus the Buffalo Bills, Henry put up a season-high 32.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 24 carries, 199 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 10 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Chiefs 10.6 13 46 1 2 0 0 46 Week 2 Raiders 15.6 18 84 1 1 1 0 96 Week 3 @Cowboys 29.4 25 151 2 1 1 0 174 Week 4 Bills 32.9 24 199 1 3 3 1 209 Week 5 @Bengals 15.6 15 92 1 1 1 0 96 Week 6 Commanders 25.2 24 132 2 - 0 0 132 Week 7 @Buccaneers 24.2 15 169 0 1 1 1 182 View Full Table ChevronDown

Derrick Henry vs. Other Ravens Rushers

The Ravens ran 46.3% passing plays and 53.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Henry's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 325 1,921 16 55 5.9 Lamar Jackson 139 915 4 18 6.6 Justice Hill 47 228 1 5 4.9 D'Ernest Johnson 32 143 0 7 4.5

Want more data and analysis on Derrick Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.