FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Derrick Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Derrick Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Derrick Henry picked up 317.4 fantasy points last season, second among all NFL running backs. The Baltimore Ravens RB is currently the sixth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Derrick Henry Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Henry's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points317.482
2025 Projected Fantasy Points183.0426

Derrick Henry 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 4 versus the Buffalo Bills, Henry put up a season-high 32.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 24 carries, 199 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 10 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Chiefs10.61346120046
Week 2Raiders15.61884111096
Week 3@Cowboys29.4251512110174
Week 4Bills32.9241991331209
Week 5@Bengals15.61592111096
Week 6Commanders25.2241322-00132
Week 7@Buccaneers24.2151690111182

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Derrick Henry vs. Other Ravens Rushers

The Ravens ran 46.3% passing plays and 53.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Henry's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Derrick Henry3251,92116555.9
Lamar Jackson1399154186.6
Justice Hill47228154.9
D'Ernest Johnson32143074.5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Derrick Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup