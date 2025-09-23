Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders will play the Atlanta Falcons and their top-ranked pass defense (131 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Samuel, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming game versus the Falcons.

Deebo Samuel Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

Game Date: September 28, 2025

Game Time: 1 p.m.

Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

Projected Receiving Yards: 57.82

Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

Samuel is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (74th overall), putting up 28.9 total fantasy points (9.6 per game).

Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Samuel caught two balls on three targets for 11 yards, good for 2.9 fantasy points.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Atlanta's defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown reception by two players this year.

Atlanta has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Falcons have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Falcons have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

