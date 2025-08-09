Deebo Samuel 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Deebo Samuel posted 102.6 fantasy points last season, 44th among all NFL wide receivers. The Washington Commanders WR is currently the 38th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Deebo Samuel Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Samuel's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 102.6 143 44 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 119.3 97 30

Deebo Samuel 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins -- Samuel finished with 18.1 fantasy points. His stat line: seven catches, 96 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jets 13.7 9 5 54 0 Week 2 @Vikings 10.0 10 8 110 0 Week 4 Patriots 7.2 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Cardinals 2.0 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 17.7 5 3 102 1 Week 7 Chiefs 0.0 0 0 0 Week 8 Cowboys 8.6 7 4 71 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Deebo Samuel vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders ran 50.0% passing plays and 50.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked fifth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Samuel's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Deebo Samuel 81 51 670 3 13 Terry McLaurin 117 82 1096 13 14 Zach Ertz 91 66 654 7 21 Noah Brown 56 35 453 1 3

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Deebo Samuel? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.