Deebo Samuel 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Deebo Samuel posted 102.6 fantasy points last season, 44th among all NFL wide receivers. The Washington Commanders WR is currently the 38th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Deebo Samuel Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Samuel's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|102.6
|143
|44
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|119.3
|97
|30
Deebo Samuel 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins -- Samuel finished with 18.1 fantasy points. His stat line: seven catches, 96 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Jets
|13.7
|9
|5
|54
|0
|Week 2
|@Vikings
|10.0
|10
|8
|110
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|7.2
|5
|3
|58
|0
|Week 5
|Cardinals
|2.0
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|17.7
|5
|3
|102
|1
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Cowboys
|8.6
|7
|4
|71
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Deebo Samuel vs. Other Commanders Receivers
The Commanders ran 50.0% passing plays and 50.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked fifth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Samuel's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Deebo Samuel
|81
|51
|670
|3
|13
|Terry McLaurin
|117
|82
|1096
|13
|14
|Zach Ertz
|91
|66
|654
|7
|21
|Noah Brown
|56
|35
|453
|1
|3
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Deebo Samuel? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.