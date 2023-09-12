DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers -- whose passing defense was ranked seventh in the NFL last season (200.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hopkins worth considering for his next matchup versus the Chargers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Hopkins vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.79

8.79 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.07

65.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Hopkins 2022 Fantasy Performance

Hopkins picked up 87.7 fantasy points (9.7 per game), 49th at his position and 133rd in the NFL.

Hopkins picked up 6.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 65 yards receiving, on seven catches (13 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Hopkins picked up 21.9 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 159 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 8 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

In Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hopkins picked up 14.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 87 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the year.

In what was his worst game of the season, Hopkins finished with 0.4 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards, on 10 targets. That was in Week 16 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hopkins accumulated 5.9 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 79 yards, on 11 targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 14 versus the New England Patriots.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles allowed over 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

Last season, the Chargers allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Los Angeles gave up two or more passing touchdowns to nine opposing QBs.

Versus the Chargers last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Los Angeles allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

Against the Chargers last season, 20 players caught a TD pass.

Against Los Angeles last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, 10 players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Chargers last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, 14 players ran for at least one TD.

Three players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Chargers last year.

