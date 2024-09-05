David Njoku Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

David Njoku and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Dallas Cowboys -- whose pass defense was ranked fifth in the league last season (187.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Njoku's next game against the Cowboys, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Njoku vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys

Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.96

5.96 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.82

42.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Njoku 2023 Fantasy Performance

In his best performance last year -- Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Njoku accumulated 21.1 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Njoku's 16.4 fantasy points in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears -- 10 receptions, 104 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

Njoku picked up 1.7 fantasy points -- two catches, 17 yards, on six targets -- in Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Rams, which was his poorest game of the year.

Njoku accumulated 2.0 fantasy points -- four receptions, 20 yards, on four targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 3 versus the Tennessee Titans.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas allowed more than 300 passing yards to two QBs last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Cowboys last year.

Against Dallas last season, five players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Dallas let two players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Cowboys last season, 17 players caught a TD pass.

Dallas allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In the run game, one player recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cowboys last season.

In terms of run defense, Dallas gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

Last year, the Cowboys didn't allow any player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

