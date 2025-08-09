David Njoku 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

David Njoku put up 84.5 fantasy points last year, 11th among all NFL tight ends. The Cleveland Browns TE is currently the ninth-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

David Njoku Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Njoku's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 84.5 178 11 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 99.2 128 8

David Njoku 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos -- Njoku finished with 17.2 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 52 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4.4 5 4 44 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1.4 3 1 14 0 Week 6 @Eagles 3.1 7 5 31 0 Week 7 Bengals 13.6 14 10 76 1 Week 8 Ravens 12.1 7 5 61 1 Week 9 Chargers 2.9 7 5 29 0 Week 11 @Saints 10.1 9 9 81 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

David Njoku vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Njoku's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets David Njoku 97 64 505 5 12 Jerry Jeudy 145 90 1229 4 13 Diontae Johnson 67 33 375 3 11 Cedric Tillman 49 29 339 3 5

Want more data and analysis on David Njoku? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.