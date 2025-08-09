David Njoku 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
David Njoku put up 84.5 fantasy points last year, 11th among all NFL tight ends. The Cleveland Browns TE is currently the ninth-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
David Njoku Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Njoku's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|84.5
|178
|11
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|99.2
|128
|8
David Njoku 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos -- Njoku finished with 17.2 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 52 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|4.4
|5
|4
|44
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1.4
|3
|1
|14
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|3.1
|7
|5
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Bengals
|13.6
|14
|10
|76
|1
|Week 8
|Ravens
|12.1
|7
|5
|61
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|2.9
|7
|5
|29
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|10.1
|9
|9
|81
|0
David Njoku vs. Other Browns Receivers
The Browns ran 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Njoku's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|David Njoku
|97
|64
|505
|5
|12
|Jerry Jeudy
|145
|90
|1229
|4
|13
|Diontae Johnson
|67
|33
|375
|3
|11
|Cedric Tillman
|49
|29
|339
|3
|5
