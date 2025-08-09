FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

David Njoku 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

David Njoku 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

David Njoku put up 84.5 fantasy points last year, 11th among all NFL tight ends. The Cleveland Browns TE is currently the ninth-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

David Njoku Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Njoku's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points84.517811
2025 Projected Fantasy Points99.21288

David Njoku 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos -- Njoku finished with 17.2 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 52 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cowboys4.454440
Week 5@Commanders1.431140
Week 6@Eagles3.175310
Week 7Bengals13.61410761
Week 8Ravens12.175611
Week 9Chargers2.975290
Week 11@Saints10.199810

David Njoku vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Njoku's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
David Njoku9764505512
Jerry Jeudy145901229413
Diontae Johnson6733375311
Cedric Tillman492933935

Want more data and analysis on David Njoku? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

