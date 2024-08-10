David Njoku 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last week, the Cleveland Browns' David Njoku posted 4.4 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 10th-most popular fantasy TE (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
David Njoku Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Njoku's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|120.2
|123
|5
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|102.4
|136
|10
David Njoku 2023 Game-by-Game
Njoku picked up 21.1 fantasy points -- six receptions, 91 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|4.4
|5
|4
|44
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
David Njoku vs. Other Browns Receivers
The Browns, who ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time. Below is a look at how Njoku's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|David Njoku
|123
|81
|882
|6
|17
|Amari Cooper
|128
|72
|1250
|5
|13
|Jerry Jeudy
|87
|54
|758
|2
|10
|Elijah Moore
|104
|59
|640
|2
|13
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on David Njoku? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.