David Njoku 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Cleveland Browns' David Njoku posted 4.4 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 10th-most popular fantasy TE (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

David Njoku Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Njoku's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 120.2 123 5 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 102.4 136 10

David Njoku 2023 Game-by-Game

Njoku picked up 21.1 fantasy points -- six receptions, 91 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4.4 5 4 44 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

David Njoku vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns, who ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time. Below is a look at how Njoku's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets David Njoku 123 81 882 6 17 Amari Cooper 128 72 1250 5 13 Jerry Jeudy 87 54 758 2 10 Elijah Moore 104 59 640 2 13

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on David Njoku? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.