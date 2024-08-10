menu item
NFL

David Njoku 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

David Njoku 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Cleveland Browns' David Njoku posted 4.4 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 10th-most popular fantasy TE (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

David Njoku Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Njoku's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points120.21235
2024 Projected Fantasy Points102.413610

David Njoku 2023 Game-by-Game

Njoku picked up 21.1 fantasy points -- six receptions, 91 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cowboys4.454440

David Njoku vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns, who ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time. Below is a look at how Njoku's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
David Njoku12381882617
Amari Cooper128721250513
Jerry Jeudy8754758210
Elijah Moore10459640213

