Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Davante Adams and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Tennessee Titans -- whose pass defense was ranked second in the NFL last season (177.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Adams worth considering for his next game against the Titans? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Davante Adams Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.45

55.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Adams picked up 156.3 fantasy points (11.2 per game) -- 12th at his position, 67th in the NFL.

Adams picked up 51 yards receiving, on four catches (eight targets), with zero touchdowns and 5.1 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

Adams picked up 33.8 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 198 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Adams' 17.0 fantasy points in Week 2 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- nine receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

In Week 7 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Adams finished with a season-low 3.0 fantasy points, via this stat line: three receptions, 30 yards, on nine targets.

Adams recorded 3.1 fantasy points -- six catches, 31 yards, on 13 targets -- in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Titans Defensive Performance

Against Tennessee last year, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Titans allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Tennessee last season, nine players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Titans allowed just three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Tennessee gave up over 100 receiving yards to only one player last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Titans gave up a touchdown reception to 26 players last season.

Tennessee allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

In the run game, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Titans last season.

Against Tennessee last season, 19 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Titans allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just one player last season.

Want more data and analysis on Davante Adams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.