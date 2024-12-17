Davante Adams Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Davante Adams and the New York Jets will meet the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league (218.1 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Adams worth a look for his next game versus the Rams? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Adams vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.18

59.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Adams is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player (79th overall), putting up 124.0 total fantasy points (11.3 per game).

During his last three games Adams has been targeted 27 times, with 18 receptions for 209 yards and one TD, resulting in 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that period.

Adams has posted 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 18 passes on 27 targets for 209 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Adams' fantasy season was last week's outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he came through with nine catches and 198 receiving yards with two touchdowns (33.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 3.0 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 30 yards on the day.

Rams Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Rams have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Rams this year.

