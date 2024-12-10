Darnell Mooney Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

In Week 15 (Monday at 8:30 PM ET), wide receiver Darnell Mooney and the Atlanta Falcons will play the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league (217.2 yards conceded per game).

With Mooney's next game against the Raiders, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Mooney vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.80

55.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Mooney Fantasy Performance

Mooney is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 75th overall, as he has posted 117.9 total fantasy points (9.1 per game).

In his last three games, Mooney has reeled in 11 balls (on 17 targets) for 189 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 18.9 fantasy points (6.3 per game).

Mooney has been targeted 35 times, with 21 receptions for 373 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 43.3 fantasy points (8.7 per game) during that period.

The high point of Mooney's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, as he put up 22.5 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed nine passes on 16 targets for 105 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Darnell Mooney's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 1.5 fantasy points. He had one reception for 15 yards on the day.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Las Vegas has allowed two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Raiders have allowed 20 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Las Vegas has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

