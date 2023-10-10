Daniel Jones Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

In Week 6 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), QB Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will play the Buffalo Bills, who have the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (191.2 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Jones, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Bills.

Jones vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.91

6.91 Projected Passing Yards: 103.83

103.83 Projected Passing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.76

15.76 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Jones is currently the 23rd-ranked player in fantasy (49th overall), with 55.1 total fantasy points (11.0 per game).

Through his last three games, Jones has connected on 63-of-86 passes for 459 yards, with zero passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 19.9 total fantasy points (6.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 95 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

The high point of Jones' fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (30.7 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Daniel Jones had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he posted 4.0 fantasy points -- 22-of-32 (68.8%), 137 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Bills Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this year.

No opposing QB has passed for more than one touchdown in a game versus Buffalo this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this season.

A total of Four players have caught a TD pass versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Bills have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

