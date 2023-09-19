Dalvin Cook Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook will be up against the 23rd-ranked rushing defense of the New England Patriots (121 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Cook worth considering for his upcoming game against the Patriots? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Cook vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.60

9.60 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.03

62.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.60

12.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

With 5.1 fantasy points in 2023 (2.6 per game), Cook is the 58th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 216th overall.

Through two games this season, Cook has 5.1 total fantasy points, toting the ball 17 times for 40 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 31 yards on four catches (four targets).

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Cook toted the ball four times for seven yards (1.8 yards per carry) with one catch (on one target) for five yards as a receiver, good for -0.8 fantasy points.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has not let a player total over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this season.

New England has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this year.

New England has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of Two players have caught a TD pass versus the Patriots this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New England has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Patriots have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

