Dalton Schultz 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dalton Schultz put up 65.2 fantasy points last season, 23rd among all NFL tight ends. The Houston Texans TE is currently the 27th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Dalton Schultz Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Schultz's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 65.2 225 22 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 54.9 200 22

Dalton Schultz 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Schultz put up a season-high 12.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: five receptions, 61 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 1.6 3 3 16 0 Week 2 Bears 2.1 3 2 21 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1.1 5 2 11 0 Week 4 Jaguars 3.4 5 3 34 0 Week 5 Bills 3.4 6 4 34 0 Week 6 @Patriots 2.7 8 4 27 0 Week 7 @Packers 2.8 2 1 28 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Dalton Schultz vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans, who ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Schultz's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dalton Schultz 85 53 532 2 7 Nico Collins 99 68 1006 7 13 Tank Dell 81 51 667 3 8 Christian Kirk 47 27 379 1 5

