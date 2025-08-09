FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Dalton Schultz 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Dalton Schultz 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dalton Schultz put up 65.2 fantasy points last season, 23rd among all NFL tight ends. The Houston Texans TE is currently the 27th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Dalton Schultz Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Schultz's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points65.222522
2025 Projected Fantasy Points54.920022

Dalton Schultz 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Schultz put up a season-high 12.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: five receptions, 61 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Colts1.633160
Week 2Bears2.132210
Week 3@Vikings1.152110
Week 4Jaguars3.453340
Week 5Bills3.464340
Week 6@Patriots2.784270
Week 7@Packers2.821280

Dalton Schultz vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans, who ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Schultz's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dalton Schultz855353227
Nico Collins99681006713
Tank Dell815166738
Christian Kirk472737915

Want more data and analysis on Dalton Schultz? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

